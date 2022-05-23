How to watch the 2022 NCAA Softball Super Regionals: Bracket, TV schedule, streaming

The 2022 NCAA Softball Super Regionals await us. After an eventful first round of action this weekend, the scene now shifts to higher importance. The winners of the Supers will of course play in the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City. The SEC unsurprisingly will have some pretty solid representation. However, it wasn’t what many most likely had in mind. The three teams who emerged from Regionals play were:

The Tennessee Volunteers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Missouri Tigers were unsuccessful in holding court at home. Arizona, Stanford, and Oregon State advanced through the Columbia, Tuscaloosa, and Knoxville regionals. Meanwhile, Kentucky, Texas A&M, LSU, Ole Miss, Auburn, and Georgia all were unsuccessful on the road in their Regionals.

Despite that, three teams are more than the SEC had in last year’s Women’s College World Series (2). So if all three can advance through, it would give the conference an added boost. The competition around the country has no doubt improved and should give us some great Supers matchups.

How to watch the SEC teams in the 2022 NCAA Softball Super Regionals

(All times Eastern; all games available on the ESPN app)

Arkansas Super Regional (May 26-28)

Game 1: Arkansas vs. Texas (May 26, 7 p.m., ESPN2)

Game 2: Texas vs. Arkansas (May 27, 4 p.m., ESPN)

Game 3 (if nec.): Arkansas vs. Texas (May 28)

Starkville Super Regional (May 27-29)

Game 1: Mississippi State vs. Arizona (May 27, Noon, ESPNU)

Game 2: Arizona vs. Mississippi State (May 28, 4 p.m., ESPNU)

Game 3 (if nec.): Mississippi State vs. Arizona (May 29)

Blacksburg Regional (May 27-29)

Game 1: Virginia Tech vs. Florida (May 27, 2 p.m., ESPN2)

Game 2: Florida vs. Virginia Tech (May 28, Noon, ESPN)

Game 3 (if nec.): Virginia Tech vs. Florida (May 29)