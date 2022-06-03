How to watch the SEC in the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament: Bracket, TV schedule

The 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament begins on this Friday. The SEC has strong representation in the event to the surprise of nobody. Four teams from the conference are hosting regionals, as the Tennessee Volunteers, Texas A&M Aggies, Florida Gators, and Auburn Tigers had strong enough campaigns to earn hosting duties.

Here’s how you can watch them and the rest of the bunch in the tournament this weekend:

Friday Schedule

Grand Canyon vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (1 p.m. ET, SEC Network)

Oral Roberts vs. Texas A&M (2 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

San Diego vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (4 p.m. ET, ESPNU)

Alabama State vs. Tennessee (6 p.m. ET, SEC Network)

Central Michigan vs. Florida (6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Kennesaw State vs. LSU Tigers (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

SE Louisiana vs. Auburn (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

VCU vs. Georgia Bulldogs (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Saturday Schedule

Ole Miss Rebels vs. Arizona Wildcats (4 p.m. ET, ESPN+)