How to watch the SEC in the 2022 NCAA Baseball Super Regionals: Bracket, TV schedule

The Supers await us!

By Christopher Novak
2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Baseball Championship Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The 2022 NCAA Super Regionals await us soon! Regional round play brought us some very exciting and dramatic moments, and now the high-stakes Supers loom later this week. Five SEC teams will represent the conference in this round. Tennessee, Texas A&M, Auburn, Arkansas, and Ole Miss comprise the quintet hoping to go through to Omaha. The first two — the Vols and Aggies — will be hosting this coming weekend against Notre Dame and Louisville. Auburn, Arkansas, and Ole Miss will each be tasked with winning on the road at Oregon State, North Carolina, and Southern Miss.

Let’s have a look at the schedule for this coming weekend:

Notre Dame vs. #1 Tennessee

Friday: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Saturday: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN
Sunday: TBD

#12 Louisville vs. #5 Texas A&M

Friday: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU
Saturday: 3 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Sunday: TBD

Arkansas vs. #10 UNC

Saturday: 11 a.m. ET, ESPN
Sunday: 1 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2
Monday: TBD

Ole Miss vs. #11 Southern Miss

Saturday: 4 p.m. ET, ESPNU
Sunday: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPNU
Monday: TBD

#14 Auburn vs. #3 Oregon State

Saturday: 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Sunday: 10 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Monday: TBD

