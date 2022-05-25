2022 SEC Baseball Tournament: Recaps, scores, updates

(11) Alabama Crimson Tide 5, (6) Georgia Bulldogs 3

Alabama began the SEC Baseball Tournament with a bang. The Tide upset sixth-seeded Georgia with their 5-3 victory on Tuesday. The Tide jumped on the Dawgs in the very first inning. Caden Rose scored the game’s first inning off a single off the bat of two-hole hitter Andrew Pinckney. Three batters later, William Hamiter fouled out but Pinckney was able to score from third. Dominic Tamez then waltzed home to make it 3-0 on a Zane Denton single. Tommy Seidl scored on a wild pitch in the ensuing inning to make it 4-0, and a fifth run was tacked on via a sacrifice fly by Drew Williamson. Georgia’s runs came on two home runs hit by Parks Harber and Connor Tate.

(7) Florida Gators 2, (10) South Carolina Gamecocks 1 (F/10 inn.)

Florida won in walk-off fashion to advance in the SEC Baseball Tournament. Brandon Sproat shined in this one as he took a no-hitter into the seventh inning. While it was eventually broken up, Srpoat pitched into the ninth inning and gave the Gators just about everything he could. He struck out seven Gamecock batters and allowed just four hits in 8.1 innings. Jac Caglianone broke the scoreless tie early on in the fourth inning with an infield single. South Carolina then tied the game late with an RBI fielder’s choice by Andrew Eyster, which scored Braylen Wimmer. Then in the 10th, Colby Halter hit a sac fly to bring Ty Evans to the plate to win the game.

(8) Vanderbilt Commodores 3, (9) Ole Miss Rebels 1

Vanderbilt moved on in the SEC Tournament with a 3-1 victory over Ole Miss. It was all about pitching for the ‘Dores, as they dominated on the mound in this game. Carter Holton, Nelson Berkwich, and Christian Little combined for 10 strikeouts, three walks, five hits, and one earned run. They allowed no extra-base hits to pass either. Holton was responsible for six of the 10 strikeouts thrown by Vandy pitchers. Dominic Keegan and Parker Noland drove in runs for the ‘Dores, with another scoring on a fielding error. The lone Rebel run was driven in by leadoff hitter Justin Bench.