The 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament begins Tuesday! The regular season has come and gone and now it’s time to crown a tourney champ as the NCAA Baseball Tournament waits in the not-so-distant future. This should be a very fun event as always as there are plenty of quality teams and potential matchups looming.

The top four seeds in the tournament are the Tennessee Volunteers, Texas A&M Aggies, Arkansas Razorbacks, and LSU Tigers. All earned a bye in the tournament to avoid the single-elimination first round that starts on Tuesday. As you may remember, it’s double elimination from the second round through the quarterfinals. Then, the semis and championship game are, of course, just one-and-done.

Bracket

How to watch the 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament

(All times Eastern; all games available on the ESPN app)

First Round — May 24

Game 1: (6) Georgia Bulldogs vs. (11) Alabama Crimson Tide (10:30 a.m., SEC Network)

Game 2: (7) Florida Gators vs. (10) South Carolina Gamecocks (2 p.m., SEC Network)

Game 3: (8) Vanderbilt Commodores vs. (9) Ole Miss Rebels (5:30 p.m., SEC Network)

Game 4: (5) Auburn Tigers vs. (12) Kentucky Wildcats (9 p.m., SEC Network)

Double Elimination Day 1 — May 25

Game 5: (3) Arkansas vs. Game 1 Winner (10:30 a.m., SEC Network)

Game 6: (2) Texas A&M vs. Game 2 Winner (After Game 5, SEC Network)

Game 7: (1) Tennessee vs. Game 3 Winner (5:30 p.m., SEC Network)

Game 8: (4) LSU vs. Game 4 Winner (After Game 7, SEC Network)

Double Elimination Day 2 — May 26

Game 9: Game 5 Loser vs. Game 6 Loser (10:30 a.m., SEC Network)

Game 10: Game 7 Loser vs. Game 8 Loser (After Game 9, SEC Network)

Game 11: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner (5:30 p.m., SEC Network)

Game 12: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner (After Game 11, SEC Network)

Double Elimination Day 3 — May 27

Game 13: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 11 Loser (4 p.m., SEC Network)

Game 14: Game 10 Winner vs. Game 12 Loser (After Game 13, SEC Network)

Semifinals

Semifinal 1: Game 11 Winner vs. Game 13 Winner (1 p.m., SEC Network)

Semifinal 2: Game 12 Winner vs. Game 14 Winner (After Semifinal 1, SEC Network)

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Game 15 Winner vs. Game 16 Winner (3 p.m., ESPN2)