2023 5-star quarterback Arch Manning commits to Texas over Alabama, Georgia, and others

Arch Manning is going to Texas Longhorns. The highly-touted Class of 2023 recruit announced Thursday he was choosing the Longhorns over SEC powers Alabama and Georgia, among others. Manning, on his personal Twitter account, announced that he will be in Austin playing for Steve Sarkisian come 2023 and beyond:

Arch, next in line in the Manning family namesake, was heavily recruited by plenty of power programs in the CFB landscape. So, suffice it to say, it’s a big recruiting win for Texas. The SEC powers gave plenty of interest, but in the end, Arch will be suiting up in burnt orange and white as of this juncture.

Texas’ recruiting class currently ranks 29th in the nation following Manning’s commitment. Manning of course is the first five-star of the group and is the top recruit in the Class of 2023. One should likely expect Texas will follow with other blue-chippers as time progresses.

As for the SEC? The conference’s upper echelon is obviously still doing alright in recruiting. But it shall now be interesting to see how this looks come 2023 and beyond, what with Texas jumping ship soon and such.