Arkansas wins 2022 SEC Softball Tournament over Mizzou

With their 4-0 victory on Saturday over the Missouri Tigers, the Arkansas Razorbacks won the 2022 SEC Softball Tournament.

The Hogs capped off an excellent season, in which they won their second-consecutive SEC regular-season championship. The tournament victory is a first for the program, which had been in an extended drought since they started playing.

Danielle Gibson struck first in the very first inning. Arkansas’ superstar hitter — and a finalist for USA Softball’s Collegiate Player of the Year award — singled to right to score SEC Player of the Year KB Sides. An inning later, the Razorbacks tacked a second run. Marlene Friedman scored Kacie Hoffman on another RBI single. An error would lead to Sides’ second scored run of the game three innings later. And then finally, Gibson would cap things off by scoring on a wild pitch in the fifth as well.

Chenise Delce, the SEC Pitcher of the Year, tossed a complete-game two-hit shutout to clinch the tournament title. She struck out five batters and issued zero walks.

Arkansas will almost certainly get a high national seed in the NCAA Softball Tournament now with their victory. Mizzou, with the loss, will be an interesting spot. I think they are safely in the field obviously and they could be in a good spot if the breaks fall their way.