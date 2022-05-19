 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Watch: Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher has lots to say about Nick Saban and Alabama

Fisher came out swinging on Thursday morning.

By Christopher Novak
/ new
Auburn v Texas A&amp;M Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Well, that was one way to start a morning.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban had a lot to say about the state of college football on Wednesday. In essence, he basically said that Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies “bought every player on their team” that they brought into the fold in their recruiting class while stating they didn’t buy a single one.

Quite the statement to make, quite the situation to create. In response to that, the A&M head coach held court on Thursday morning. What transpired next? Well, things got feisty!

Whew, you don’t get beef like that every day. Fair play to Jimbo, who definitely did the right thing by speaking and responding to Saban’s comments. He obviously had quite a lot to get off of his chest, and boy did he ever.

October 8th truly can’t come soon enough now.

More From Team Speed Kills

Loading comments...