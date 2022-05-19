Watch: Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher has lots to say about Nick Saban and Alabama

Well, that was one way to start a morning.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban had a lot to say about the state of college football on Wednesday. In essence, he basically said that Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies “bought every player on their team” that they brought into the fold in their recruiting class while stating they didn’t buy a single one.

Quite the statement to make, quite the situation to create. In response to that, the A&M head coach held court on Thursday morning. What transpired next? Well, things got feisty!

Texas A&M HC Jimbo Fisher just fired back at Nick Saban for saying they "bought" recruits.



Fisher calls Saban a "narcissist" and says he won't take his call.



"We built him up to be this czar of football. Go dig into his past." pic.twitter.com/iG4UQ4BH3I — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 19, 2022

Re-listening to the Jimbo press conference, and he calls Saban’s comments “despicable” about five times in the opening statement. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) May 19, 2022

Jimbo: “I don't cheat and I don't lie. I learned that when I was kid, if you did, the old man slapped you upside the head.



Maybe somebody should have slapped him.” — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) May 19, 2022

Whew, you don’t get beef like that every day. Fair play to Jimbo, who definitely did the right thing by speaking and responding to Saban’s comments. He obviously had quite a lot to get off of his chest, and boy did he ever.

October 8th truly can’t come soon enough now.