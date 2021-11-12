Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M: Preview, how to watch, odds

The Texas A&M Aggies pulled off a big win last week. The Aggies defeated the Auburn Tigers in what can only be considered a must-win game. That terminology should feel familiar to Aggie fans soon enough. A&M has to win out and hope the Alabama Crimson Tide slips up down the stretch if they want to go to Atlanta. So, when they face the Ole Miss Rebels, there will be plenty of pressure. The high-octane Rebel offense will be ready to roll against one of the better defenses in the nation.

How to watch Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch Online: ESPN App

Betting Odds

(via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Texas A&M -2.5 | Ole Miss +2.5

Total: 57.5

Moneyline: Texas A&M -2.5 | Ole Miss +105

You don’t need me to tell you that Ole Miss has one of the best offenses in the country. You know that by now. The Rebels have been furious all season long and have seldom been slowed down. What will prove interesting is if they can play well against A&M. The Aggie pass defense has been pretty strong these last three weeks. They’ve allowed less than 160 passing yards in the past two games, and under 300 in the last three.

The Aggie offense will get a chance to tee off on the porous Rebel defense. The Rebels have yet to allow anything less than 4.6 yards per play this year. They’ve given up 6.3 and 5.6 in their last two games and 4.5 and 5.2 yards per carry. That might spell trouble against A&M. The Aggies have averaged 5.5 YPC this season and have been piling lately. In their last three, they’ve averaged 6.7, 5.5, and 6.4. If the Aggies can bully their way on the ground, they could have a pretty handy victory.

Ole Miss will have to be the ones dictating the pace. I know Zach Calzada has been good, but I don’t think he is quite the quarterback that Matt Corral is. If this turns into a game where the best QB wins, then I think that Ole Miss could pull off the small upset. The Aggies will need to keep winning to stay alive though. So we’ll see if they can do that.