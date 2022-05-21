NCAA Softball Tournament Day 1 wrap-up

The 2022 NCAA Softball Tournament is underway! We’re a day into action and it was a very fun first day. A lot is on the table again for Saturday, but before we get there, let’s talk about what happened on Friday.

Arkansas gets off to a hot start

The Arkansas Razorbacks won 11-0 over Princeton in their opener in the Fayetteville Regional. The run-rule victory set the tone as the SEC regular-season and tournament champions came out swinging. Danielle Gibson hit her 19th home run — a grand salami — in the bottom of the fourth inning. That was the biggest blow of the game and considering who delivered it, it comes as no surprise! Mary Haff struck out six and allowed just two hits in her five innings of work.

Every team who hosted... won!

Arkansas was among the five SEC programs that are hosting in the tournament. All five of them won their openers on Friday! Alabama (3-0 vs. Chattanooga), Florida (10-1 vs. Canisius), Mizzou (3-1 vs. Missouri State), and Tennessee (9-1 vs. Campbell). It’s always great to protect home field, and that’s exactly what these teams did.

Bri Ellis homers twice in Auburn win

Auburn’s Bri Ellis struck big in the Auburn Tigers’ 4-3 win over Louisiana. She hit two solo blasts, the first of which came in the bottom of the first inning to give Auburn an initial 1-0 lead. Ellis then came up large five innings later. With the game tied at 3 runs apiece, Ellis loaded up and blasted one into the sky to give Auburn the lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Kentucky slugs their way to victory

In the Blacksburg Regional, the Kentucky Wildcats got off to a great start. The Wildcats hit SIX home runs and jumped all over Miami (OH), winning 15-1 in five innings. Erin Coffel and Taylor Ebbs hit two home runs apiece while Renee Abernathy and Kayla Kowalik each belted one. It was quite the impressive start and we know they’ll be tested when they play VaTech on Saturday afternoon.

Friday Results

Liberty 2, Georgia 0

Mizzou 3, Missouri State 1

Auburn 4, Louisiana 3

Alabama 3, Chattanooga 0

Kentucky 15, Miami (OH) 1

Florida 10, Canisius 1

Texas A&M 5, Minnesota 1

South Florida 4, Mississippi State 0

Arkansas 11, Princeton 0

Tennessee 9, Campbell 1

Loyola Marymount 4, Ole Miss 2

San Diego State 10, LSU 5

Saturday Schedule

(All times Eastern)

Tennessee 3, Oregon State 0 — ONGOING, T7

Auburn 0, Clemson 0 — ONGOING, B3

Oregon vs. Arkansas — 2 p.m. , ESPN+

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Oklahoma — 2 p.m., ESPN+

Mizzou vs. Arizona — 2:30 p.m., ESPN+

Stanford vs. Alabama — 3 p.m., ESPN2

Georgia Tech vs. Florida — 3 p.m., ACC Network

Kentucky vs. Virginia Tech — 3 p.m., ESPN

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Howard — 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Georgia Bulldogs vs. UMBC — 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

LSU vs. Cal State Fullerton — 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

Ole Miss vs. Grand Canyon — 7:30 p.m., ESPN+