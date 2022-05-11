SEC Softball Tournament 2022: Scores, results, updates

The SEC Softball Tournament is underway! This post will bring you all the updates and results from the tourney in Gainesville.

First Round

(12) Texas A&M 5, (13) South Carolina 3

Texas A&M grabbed the first victory in the tournament in an impressive 5-3 win. Trinity Cannon struck first with a bases-clearing double in the bottom of the third inning to put the Aggies in front 3-0. Koko Wooley then scored the fourth run of the game on a sacrifice groundout by Cayden Baker. To their credit, South Carolina made it hot for Texas A&M. They closed in and scored three runs in the ensuing stanza. Riley Blampied hit a sacrifice grounder to get the scoring started. Katie Prebble hit an RBI double after, which was followed by Maddie Gallagher, who singled to plate the third run. But Wooley doubled in the following stanza to score Cannon to give the Ags the 5-3 result they wanted.

Second Round action begins in a half hour!