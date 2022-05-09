2022 SEC Softball Tournament: Bracket, TV schedule, watch online

The 2022 SEC Softball Tournament is days away from commencing!

The regular season concluded over the weekend, with the Arkansas Razorbacks already having clinched the top seed and regular-season title earlier last week. The Alabama Crimson Tide, Tennessee Volunteers, and Kentucky Wildcats clinched the remaining top four seeds in the event after brilliant seasons. The Florida Gators, who’re hosting the event, earned the five seed, the highest position you can get to earn a bye in the field.

Action will begin on Tuesday night when the Texas A&M Aggies face the South Carolina Gamecocks.

How to watch the SEC Softball Tournament

You can watch the SEC Softball Tournament on SEC Network through the first three rounds. Broadcast info about the semifinals and finals will come soon.

You can also stream the event on the ESPN App.

SEC Softball Tournament Schedule

(All times Eastern)

Tuesday — First Round

Game 1: (12) Texas A&M vs. (13) South Carolina (7 p.m., SEC Network)

Wednesday — Second Round

Game 2: (11) Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. (6) LSU Tigers (Noon, SEC Network)

Game 3: (10) Auburn Tigers vs. (7) Missouri Tigers (2:30 p.m., SEC Network)

Game 4: (5) Florida Gators vs. Game 1 Winner (5 p.m., SEC Network)

Game 5: (9) Georgia Bulldogs vs. (8) Ole Miss Rebels (7:30 p.m., SEC Network)

Thursday — Quarterfinals

Game 6: (3) Tennessee vs. Game 2 Winner (Noon, SEC Network)

Game 7: (2) Alabama vs. Game 3 Winner (2:30 p.m., SEC Network)

Game 8: (4) Kentucky vs. Game 4 Winner (5 p.m., SEC Network)

Game 9: (1) Arkansas vs. Game 5 Winner (7:30 p.m., SEC Network)

Friday — Semifinals

Game 10: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 7 Winner (3 p.m.)

Game 11: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 9 Winner (5:30 p.m.)

Saturday — Championship Round

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: Game 10 Winner vs. Game 11 Winner (5 p.m.)