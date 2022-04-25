WWE has once again stopped in Knoxville, Tennessee. Last fall, Smackdown hit Thompson-Boling Arena for a show, and now this year Monday Night Raw has hit the town. The one constant, a treat for all who’re going to the show, is a hometown hero defending her title.

Former Tennessee track star Bianca Belair has ascended to insane heights in WWE in a very quick time. Belair, the current Raw Women’s Champion, won the title by defeating Becky Lynch at WrestleMania back on Saturday, April 2. In doing so she became the first person to beat Lynch for that championship, and just the second person to defeat her by either pinfall or submission since back in January 2019. Belair’s accolades just keep racking up, as she’s already been Smackdown Women’s Champion, won the Royal Rumble, and has defeated big names like Bayley, Sasha Banks, and others on her crusade to the very top.

Now tonight, Belair rolls into her hometown with the title, but might not leave without it. The challenger to her title is Sonya Deville. Deville is an acting matchmaker and authority figure who just cannot be trusted at this point. Sonya, who has an MMA background and previously worked as a wrestler full-time up until late 2020, is Belair’s first major obstacle in her run as Raw Women’s Champion.

Will Bianca survive her homecoming as champion? Or will Sonya make this an unhappy homecoming? You’ll have to find out yourself!

How to watch Bianca Belair on WWE Monday Night Raw

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

If you miss Raw or just want to watch Bianca’s match, check Hulu tomorrow, as a condensed version will be released.