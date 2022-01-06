Zach Calzada is on the move and won’t be heading too far. The now-former Texas A&M Aggies quarterback announced Thursday afternoon that he intends to play for the Auburn Tigers. Calzada made this announcement on his Twitter page:

Calzada’s official announcement came moments after Rivals’ Christian Clemente pointed out that offensive coordinator Austin Davis posted the news of his transfer on his IG story.

As a sophomore, Calzada achieved success with the Aggies in 2021. He threw for over 2,000 yards and 17 touchdowns to just nine interceptions. He helped strongarm a victory for the Aggies against the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in a memorable primetime epic in College Station.

Auburn obviously has an opening to fill at QB. Bo Nix is heading to join the Oregon Ducks after three seasons on the plains. He will be around a group of QBs that includes TJ Finley and incoming freshman Holden Geriner out of Savannah, Georgia.

For the Aggies, well, they as of right now have Haynes King and LSU Tigers transfer Max Johnson, the son of longtime NFL QB Brad Johnson, aboard for them for 2022.