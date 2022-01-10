Video: ESPN College Football Playoff Championship intro

The intro video for tonight’s College Football Playoff Championship Game on ESPN has been released.

The video, hyping up the awaited matchup between the SEC’s Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs, is pretty neat. It features a cameo from WWE superstar and multi-time Women’s Champion Sasha Banks. Banks’ inclusion doesn’t come as a surprise when you consider ESPN’s owned by Disney, who also owns Star Wars projects. Banks is known as Koska Reeves on The Mandalorian, which will begin its third season at some point this year.

The video can be seen below here:

Here is the opening cinematic of the 2022 National Championship Game featuring @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/3UpdSErTkR — Austin (@rondarouseyszn) January 10, 2022

You can catch tonight’s CFP Championship Game between ‘Bama and Georgia on ESPN and the family of ESPN networks. The game is taking place in Indianapolis, Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium. It will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. You can stream the game using the ESPN app, where you’ll find a variety of ways to watch.