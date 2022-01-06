Former TCU Horned Frogs running back Zach Evans is Oxford bound.

Evans, a former five-star recruit, announced on his Twitter page Thursday that he’s transferring to the Ole Miss Rebels. The move is a big one, as Evans is one of - or now, was one of - the most talented players in the NCAA’s transfer portal.

For I know the plans I have for you, Declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.

~ Jeremiah 29:11 pic.twitter.com/thwuahRpBi — Zach Evans (@Runzekerun01) January 6, 2022

In two seasons with TCU, Evans rushed for 1,063 yards and nine touchdowns. He averaged a loud 7.3 yards per carry including 7.7 on 54 rushing attempts as a freshman in 2020. He earned 1,269 total yards from scrimmage as a Horned Frog with 10 total touchdowns.

Evans has talent, but opportunity was hard to come by for him. It’s likely he’ll get that run with the Rebels though. Both Jerrion Ealy and Snoop Conner are entering the 2022 NFL Draft. So, only Henry Parrish Jr. remains as of right now in the backfield.