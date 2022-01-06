 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ole Miss football: Former TCU running back Zach Evans to transfer to the Rebels

The Rebels haul in a former five-star recruit.

By Christopher Novak
TCU v Texas Tech Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Former TCU Horned Frogs running back Zach Evans is Oxford bound.

Evans, a former five-star recruit, announced on his Twitter page Thursday that he’s transferring to the Ole Miss Rebels. The move is a big one, as Evans is one of - or now, was one of - the most talented players in the NCAA’s transfer portal.

In two seasons with TCU, Evans rushed for 1,063 yards and nine touchdowns. He averaged a loud 7.3 yards per carry including 7.7 on 54 rushing attempts as a freshman in 2020. He earned 1,269 total yards from scrimmage as a Horned Frog with 10 total touchdowns.

Evans has talent, but opportunity was hard to come by for him. It’s likely he’ll get that run with the Rebels though. Both Jerrion Ealy and Snoop Conner are entering the 2022 NFL Draft. So, only Henry Parrish Jr. remains as of right now in the backfield.

