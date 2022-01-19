Transfer portal season continued on Tuesday. J.J. Pegues of Auburn announced he’s heading to Ole Miss. The Tigers defensive tackle took to Twitter to announce the intra-division move from the plains of Auburn to Oxford, Mississippi.

Pegues, a freak athlete, was originally committed to Auburn back in December 2019. After two seasons with the Tigers, he’s decided to trek back home to Oxford where he grew up and went to high school. There, at Oxford HS, he was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2019. He ranked as the sixth-best athlete in the class and was third in the state of Mississippi. Those who were above him were four-star defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson of Texas A&M and cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, a four-star who went to Mississippi State.

J.J. is the fourth player in the last nine days to transfer from Auburn. He joins Eric Reed, Romello Height, and the now South Alabama Jaguar Daniel Foster-Allen in that collective.