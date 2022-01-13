Four star tight end Lawson Luckie commits to Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs have continued their big week, as they secured a commitment from 2023 four-star tight end Lawson Luckie on Wednesday

Luckie is 6’3 and 225 pounds, and could make for a nightmarish matchup alongside Brock Bowers in a couple years.

Luckie chose to remain in state, despite having offers from Alabama, LSU, Miami, and a host of other schools

Luckie is the son of Mike Luckie, who played linebacker for the Bulldogs in the 90s and was teammates with Kirby Smart