Four star tight end Lawson Luckie commits to Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs have continued their big week, as they secured a commitment from 2023 four-star tight end Lawson Luckie on Wednesday
Respect my decision. Committed #WranglerBoy @coach_thartley @1CoachCoop @KirbySmartUGA @CoHosch @Slytown83 @CoachTMaloof @CoachSanders14 pic.twitter.com/VcZNeDP9Vh— luck (@lawson_luckie) January 12, 2022
Luckie is 6’3 and 225 pounds, and could make for a nightmarish matchup alongside Brock Bowers in a couple years.
Luckie chose to remain in state, despite having offers from Alabama, LSU, Miami, and a host of other schools
Luckie is the son of Mike Luckie, who played linebacker for the Bulldogs in the 90s and was teammates with Kirby Smart
