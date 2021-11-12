The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs have been rarely challenged this year. They are unbeaten thus far and look like the clear-cut favorite to win the College Football Playoff championship in January. At 9-0, the Dawgs are set for their annual rivalry game vs. the Tennessee Volunteers. The Vols are 3-3 in the conference and 5-4 overall. A win would not only give them one of the biggest upsets of the year but also push them to bowl eligibility.

How to watch Georgia vs. Tennessee

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Watch Online: CBSSports.com

Betting Odds

(via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Georgia -20 | Tennessee +20

Total: 56

Total: Georgia -1250 | Tennessee +750

Tennessee’s offense might be the best that Georgia’s faced this year. They have really gotten it going over the last five games, averaging 8.8, 6.6, 5.9, 6.4, and 9.8 yards per play in those contests. Josh Heupel and Hendon Hooker are figuring it out as the season progresses. And they’ve seen terrific results, even if the wins and losses aren’t coming at a rate you’d like to see.

This of course is to say: the Vols haven’t seen a defense like Georgia’s yet this season either. The Dawgs are first nationally in points per game allowed (6.6), tied for first with Wisconsin in YPP allowed (3.8), first in the SEC in YPC allowed, and they’ve allowed only two rushing TDs and five total TDs all year. It’s Week 11, by the way.

Tennessee is probably going to have to play a perfect game to beat Georgia. The Dawgs have had a grip on the 2021 season so far and they don’t look willing to relent yet. I’d likely expect that to continue on Saturday. But there’ll be a hell of an atmosphere at Neyland. I can say that much.