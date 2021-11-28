Florida hires Billy Napier as head coach

Just one week after announcing they were parting ways with Dan Mullen, the Florida Gators already have a new head coach: Lousiana’s Billy Napier

Gator Nation, let's welcome Head Coach Billy Napier to The Swamp! #GoGators pic.twitter.com/Je7Z5tK1gI — Gators Football (@GatorsFB) November 28, 2021

Napier led Louisiana to a 39-12 record in his four seasons at the helm, and is 32-5 over the past three seasons.

There are no details about Napier’s contract with Florida yet, but that should be coming in the next few days.