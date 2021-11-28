 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Florida hires Billy Napier as head coach

The Gators didn’t waste any time replacing Dan Mullen

By RobertONeill31
Just one week after announcing they were parting ways with Dan Mullen, the Florida Gators already have a new head coach: Lousiana’s Billy Napier

Napier led Louisiana to a 39-12 record in his four seasons at the helm, and is 32-5 over the past three seasons.

There are no details about Napier’s contract with Florida yet, but that should be coming in the next few days.

