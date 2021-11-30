 clock menu more-arrow no yes

5-star 2022 wide receiver Evan Stewart commits to Texas A&M

While everything went haywire on Monday, the Aggies scored the top receiver in the Class of 2022.

By Christopher Novak
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 25 Texas A&amp;M at LSU Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Texas A&M Aggies scored a huge recruiting win on Monday.

While the hullabaloo was all over the coaching carousel, Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies picked up a major coup. Evan Stewart, the top-ranked receiver in the class of 2022, announced he’d committed to A&M! Hayes Fawcett of On3Sports reported the news on Monday:

This is a major commitment for A&M and their loaded 2022 class. They already possessed the second-ranked recruit in the country in defensive lineman Walter Nolen. Now, they have the third-ranked recruit in the country aboard as well. At the moment, they are forecasted to also potentially pick up the eighth-ranked recruit in the nation in defensive lineman Shemar Stewart of Opa Locka, Florida. Should that happen then they will have three of the Top 10 recruits in the country all aboard.

Stewart is also the third-best recruit to ever commit to A&M per 247Sports. He trails only Nolen and the great Myles Garrett, who of course is wrecking shop for the Cleveland Browns these days.

The Aggies now have three five-stars in the class of 2022 in Nolen, Stewart, and quarterback Conner Weigman.

They rank third in the nation and the SEC behind top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs and second-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.

