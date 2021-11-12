Missouri hosts South Carolina Saturday

The South Carolina Gamecocks (5-4, 2-4) head west on Saturday as they take on the Missouri Tigers (4-5, 1-4).

How to watch or stream

Time: 3 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

Streaming: WatchESPN

Line: Mizzou -0.5

Total: 54.5

Don’t look now, but South Carolina has a chance to make a bowl game this season. Following last week’s win over Florida, the Gamecocks suddenly need to just win one game of their three remaining (Missouri, Auburn, Clemson). This obviously has to be seen as a massive success for Shane Beamer’s first season, which has featured three different starting quarterbacks and a couple injuries to SEC leading returning rusher Kevin Harris.

Jason Brown will get the start for the Gamecocks again this week at quarterback. Brown went 14-24 for 174 yards and a pair of passing touchdowns in last week’s win over Florida. South Carolina also rushed for 282 yards in the win, which doesn’t bode well for a Missouri team that has allowed 271 rushing yards per game this year, second worst in all of college football.

Mizzou is coming off a 43-6 loss to Georgia. It’s hard to draw too many conclusions there, as there is such a vast talent gap. Quarterback Connor Bazelak missed last week’s game with an injury is listeed as “questionable” on this week’s injury report. Last week, Mizzou split time between Tyler Macon and Brady Cook at quarterback. They combined to go 20-32 for 152 passing yards. They will likely split time again if Bazelak is unable to play.