The Kentucky Wildcats have been on a slide. After a 6-0 start to the season, they have dropped each of their last three games. The Cats have lost to the Georgia Bulldogs, Mississippi State Bulldogs, and Tennessee Volunteers. If their slide continues against the Vanderbilt Commodores? Well... we might need to start asking some questions. Outside of their performance against the lowly Missouri Tigers, Vandy has looked pretty listless all year. They have just two wins this year and won’t be bowl eligible this season. So they’re just hoping to spoil others’ fun.

How to watch Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Watch Online: WatchESPN

Betting Odds

(via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Kentucky -21.5 | Vanderbilt +21.5

Total: 52.5

Moneyline: Kentucky -1750 | Vanderbilt +950

Kentucky’s ground game has been the backbone for the team. After two slow games against Georgia and Mississippi State, they bounced back for 225 rushing yards against Tennessee. They’ve hit over 200 yards rushing four times this season and will look to make it five against the ‘Dores. Vandy’s given up a dismal 5.4 YPC this year, including 6.5 against Mizzou last week.

Kentucky defensively is hoping for some kind of bounce back. They’ve been struggling of late in the department. Over the last four weeks, they’ve looked downright awful at times. Their YPP allowed the last four games have been pretty bad, as they’ve left marks of 5.6, 8.9, 5.9, and 9.8. They’ve given up at least 250 passing yards in all four games and at least 145 rushing yards. If Vandy can expose that, then they could hang with UK for a bit here.

I don’t think Vanderbilt pulls this off. Shocker I know, but I think Kentucky will tally another win as they look to make it nine by season’s end. Vandy is facing an uphill battle in every phase of the game and they’ll be overmatched for the umpteenth time on Saturday night.