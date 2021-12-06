The 2021 Heisman Trophy finalists have been revealed.

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young is part of a star-studded foursome heading to New York. Young joins Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, and Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett, as one player will be able to strike the pose and hoist up the coveted trophy.

If Young, who figures to be the favorite, wins the award then ‘Bama will have gone back to back after DeVonta Smith captured the award last year. If Stroud were to win, he’d be the first Buckeye to capture the award since Troy Smith in 2006. Should Hutchinson win, he’d become the second defensive player to ever win the Heisman, coincidentally the first since Michigan’s Charles Woodson in 1997.

Lastly, if Kenny Pickett wins, he’d become the first Pitt Panther since Tony Dorsett in 1976 to take home the award to western Pennsylvania.

All in all, this is a pretty strong field. It’s good to see people like Kenny Pickett in New York, as Pitt isn’t always given as much exposure as the other three representatives’ teams. While I do think Will Anderson Jr. of ‘Bama could've received recognition, I’d wager he didn’t finish any further than sixth. That depends on how voters viewed Kenneth Walker of the Michigan State Spartans.

Nevertheless, best of luck to everyone!