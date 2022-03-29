 clock menu more-arrow no yes

SEC Softball Weekend Wrap-Up: 3/25-3/28

Where are we at after an exciting round of weekend play?

By Christopher Novak
The weekend is over! And with midweek play beginning soon enough, let’s reset things and take a look at how the SEC looks now

SEC Softball Standings (through 3/29)

Team Wins Losses Conf Wins Conf Losses RS RA Diff
Auburn 27 4 6 3 216 75 141
Florida 27 5 5 4 211 63 148
Mississippi State 22 10 4 2 188 89 99
Alabama 28 4 6 3 192 71 121
Tennessee 22 9 5 3 192 93 99
Georgia 29 5 4 2 261 118 143
Arkansas 22 6 4 2 221 110 111
LSU 22 12 3 3 204 104 100
South Carolina 18 13 2 7 199 153 46
Kentucky 22 7 3 3 216 100 116
Texas A&M 19 12 2 7 184 107 77
Ole Miss 24 7 3 3 163 88 75
Mizzou 19 12 0 5 163 103 60

Observations!

  • Alabama has managed to race up to the top of the SEC. Their 6-3 conference record is tied with rival Auburn for first in the standings right now. Both ‘Bama and Auburn have inflated records, standing at 28-4 and 27-4 respectively. They’ll each figure to be powerhouses the rest of the way that everyone else in the SEC is just gonna have to deal with.
  • Georgia, Arkansas, and Mississippi State are holding very steady. Addison Purvis of Mississippi State helped boost them in a 3-0 week of action. Purvis, who was named co-SEC Player of the Week, hit a whopping .750. She hit two homers against Memphis, in which State hit six on the night — a single-game record! Mississippi State may be one to watch here as they are red-hot right now.
  • Tennessee, Florida, Ole Miss, Kentucky, and LSU all represent the next quadrant of teams. As you can tell, there’s a lot of them, as these squads are all separated by no more than two games in the standings. And all of them have at least 22 wins on the season too. Just another example of how good and how much depth this conference has.

