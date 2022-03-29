SEC Softball Weekend Wrap-Up: 3/25-3/28

The weekend is over! And with midweek play beginning soon enough, let’s reset things and take a look at how the SEC looks now
SEC Softball Standings (through 3/29)
|Team
|Wins
|Losses
|Conf Wins
|Conf Losses
|RS
|RA
|Diff
|Auburn
|27
|4
|6
|3
|216
|75
|141
|Florida
|27
|5
|5
|4
|211
|63
|148
|Mississippi State
|22
|10
|4
|2
|188
|89
|99
|Alabama
|28
|4
|6
|3
|192
|71
|121
|Tennessee
|22
|9
|5
|3
|192
|93
|99
|Georgia
|29
|5
|4
|2
|261
|118
|143
|Arkansas
|22
|6
|4
|2
|221
|110
|111
|LSU
|22
|12
|3
|3
|204
|104
|100
|South Carolina
|18
|13
|2
|7
|199
|153
|46
|Kentucky
|22
|7
|3
|3
|216
|100
|116
|Texas A&M
|19
|12
|2
|7
|184
|107
|77
|Ole Miss
|24
|7
|3
|3
|163
|88
|75
|Mizzou
|19
|12
|0
|5
|163
|103
|60
Observations!
- Alabama has managed to race up to the top of the SEC. Their 6-3 conference record is tied with rival Auburn for first in the standings right now. Both ‘Bama and Auburn have inflated records, standing at 28-4 and 27-4 respectively. They’ll each figure to be powerhouses the rest of the way that everyone else in the SEC is just gonna have to deal with.
- Georgia, Arkansas, and Mississippi State are holding very steady. Addison Purvis of Mississippi State helped boost them in a 3-0 week of action. Purvis, who was named co-SEC Player of the Week, hit a whopping .750. She hit two homers against Memphis, in which State hit six on the night — a single-game record! Mississippi State may be one to watch here as they are red-hot right now.
- Tennessee, Florida, Ole Miss, Kentucky, and LSU all represent the next quadrant of teams. As you can tell, there’s a lot of them, as these squads are all separated by no more than two games in the standings. And all of them have at least 22 wins on the season too. Just another example of how good and how much depth this conference has.
We’ll be diving into some more in-depth stuff now that it’s about to take some focus. Stay tuned!
