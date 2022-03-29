SEC Baseball Check-In: Late March

Greetings, pals. The month of March is almost over and SEC baseball is hitting its stride.

Let’s check in on how things are going on the diamond this year:

SEC Baseball Standings (through 3/28) Team Wins Losses Conf Wins Conf Losses RS RA Diff Team Wins Losses Conf Wins Conf Losses RS RA Diff Tennessee 23 1 6 0 266 56 210 Vanderbilt 19 4 4 2 188 69 119 LSU 17 7 3 3 215 110 105 Auburn 17 7 3 3 210 113 97 Ole Miss 16 7 2 4 203 109 94 Arkansas 18 4 5 1 155 73 82 Florida 17 7 3 3 177 100 77 Mississippi State 15 10 3 3 202 129 73 Kentucky 17 8 2 4 207 149 58 Georgia 18 6 3 3 175 130 45 Mizzou 13 7 1 5 149 106 43 Alabama 14 11 2 4 141 108 33 Texas A&M 14 9 3 3 147 121 26 South Carolina 12 11 2 4 132 129 3

Tennessee , who’s been on a tear and is the new #1 team in D1Baseball’s Top 25, has been awesome this year. If it’s not their inflated record that gets you, it’s that whopping +210 run differential that might catch your attention. They can hit, they can slug, and they can prevent runs from scoring too. The Vols have been outstanding and seem to be a class above a lot of other squads out there right now. We’ll see if they can carry that momentum through what will be a pivotal April.

, who’s been on a tear and is the new #1 team in D1Baseball’s Top 25, has been awesome this year. If it’s not their inflated record that gets you, it’s that whopping that might catch your attention. They can hit, they can slug, and they can prevent runs from scoring too. The Vols have been outstanding and seem to be a class above a lot of other squads out there right now. We’ll see if they can carry that momentum through what will be a pivotal April. Vanderbilt has a new logo, you might’ve heard. But the Commodores are still the same strong squad they’ve always been. The ninth-ranked Commodores are indeed behind the Volunteers. But they’re 4-2 in the conference and have a spiffy +119 run differential so far. I’d probably expect them to be neck-and-neck with Tennessee, as that state will have plenty of strong baseball action going on all spring.

has a new logo, you might’ve heard. But the Commodores are still the same strong squad they’ve always been. The ninth-ranked Commodores are indeed behind the Volunteers. But they’re 4-2 in the conference and have a spiffy +119 run differential so far. I’d probably expect them to be neck-and-neck with Tennessee, as that state will have plenty of strong baseball action going on all spring. They might not have as many wins as Tennessee and Vanderbilt. However, Arkansas remains a strong presence. They rank second in D1Baseball’s Top 25 at this juncture and are pretty much a victim of a lack of games at this point. They’ve played just 22 but are 18-4 and 5-1 in SEC play. They’ve also only allowed 73 runs, the third-fewest in the conference. Expect to see the Hogs around the top of the SEC West all season long.

remains a strong presence. They rank second in D1Baseball’s Top 25 at this juncture and are pretty much a victim of a lack of games at this point. They’ve played just 22 but are 18-4 and 5-1 in SEC play. They’ve also only allowed 73 runs, the third-fewest in the conference. Expect to see the Hogs around the top of the SEC West all season long. Georgia has been making a lot of noise this season in the loaded SEC East. The Dawgs are in the most-recent D1Baseball Top 25 at No. 23. They’re the fourth team out of the seven in the East to be featured in the Top 25, joining Tennessee, Vandy, and 14th-ranked Florida. The only area of concern for Georgia is how many runs they’ve allowed. That 130 in that column is a big eyesore and one of the worst in the entire league.

All told, it’s been an eventful season so far! We’ll be looking to go more in-depth with things as the rest of the week and season draws out. So stay tuned!