The SEC in the NCAA Tournament: Second Round Day 1

The 2022 NCAA Tournament’s second round is already underway today. We didn’t get a post up yesterday — my apologies — but we’ll continue the road here!

Tennessee will follow up their prodigious showing against Longwood on Saturday evening. On CBS at approximately 5:15 p.m. ET, they take on Michigan in Indianapolis. The Wolverines flipped their first-round game against Colorado State upside down and pulled away with a double-digit win. The Wolverines’ selection was much maligned, but they proved their worth in the first round. Tennessee will hope to send the Wolverines packing though and advance on to the second weekend.

Arkansas stymied Vermont in the first round and now are one win away from the Sweet Sixteen. In order to do it, however, they need to be upset-minded New Mexico State. The Aggies toppled UConn in Buffalo on Thursday evening and hope to do the same to the Razorbacks. All eyes will be on NMSU’s Teddy Allen, a fan favorite who scored 37 points against the Huskies on Thursday night. Arkansas will have to extinguish Allen and all that he brings to the table if they want to pull off the win to get to next weekend.