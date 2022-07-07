Treyaun Webb is a Florida Gator.

The four-star running back from Jacksonville committed to the Florida Gators on Thursday night. Webb announced his commitment to the Gators on his Twitter account:

Why Not Florida ? pic.twitter.com/TjTv8qgsxm — Treyaun Webb (@w_treyaun) July 7, 2022

Webb is a top-level running back in the Class of 2023. The Trinity Christian Academy attendee ranks fifth among all running backs in the class. Louisville Cardinals commit Rueben Owens, Richard Young, Cedric Baxter Jr., and Justice Haynes are the only players above him and that’s good company.

Florida gets a bit more sizzle for their 2023 recruiting class. Billy Napier now has eight four-star recruits in the class with the addition of Webb. They rank 26th in the nation right now with a lot of time to go of course. It’s fair to say that getting a Top 25 class would be ideal for the Gators and a good way for Napier to strengthen their presence.