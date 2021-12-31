Mississippi State wrecked by Texas Tech in Liberty Bowl

The Mississippi State Bulldogs were wrecked in Tuesday night’s Liberty Bowl by the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The 34-7 defeat at the hands of the Red Raiders was a sour end to State’s season. The loss means that they lost three of their final five games of the year including to Arkansas and rival Ole Miss. Their 7-6 finish is the first time they’ve finished above the waters of .500 since 2018, but their bad luck in bowl games continues. They’ve gone on a string of losses, having dropped three of the last four bowl games they’ve played in.

The Aggies got the scoring started in the first quarter and never looked back. A 19-yard rushing touchdown from Tahj Brooks put the Red Raiders up 7-0.

Rara Thomas caught a 17-yard pass from Will Rogers in the second quarter. The receiving touchdown narrowed the deficit to 10-7, but the Red Raiders took off after that. A field goal and then three touchdowns in a row led to 24 unanswered points being scored to end the game.

Tech’s touchdowns were scored by Donovan Smith, JJ Sparkman, and SaRodorick Thompson.

We will reconvene with Mississippi State for next year’s season opener against the Memphis Tigers.