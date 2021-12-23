The Missouri Tigers’ season sputtered into defeat on Wednesday night.

In the 2021 Armed Forces Bowl, the Tigers couldn’t quite get into the win column, as the Army Knights beat them 24-22.

The Tigers’ dismal run defense honestly did a decent job at defending the ground against the Knights. Army is obviously very run-heavy, and they did gain 211 yards. But when you consider they only averaged 3.8 YPC, a Tiger run defense that was terrible all season can at least hang their hat on that. The only player they couldn’t quite corral was Tyson Riley. But Riley only ran the ball six times. They held leading rusher Jakobi Buchanan to just 3.2 YPC.

Mizzou outpaced Army in the run department, as they ran for 5.3 YPC. Three of their players — Elijah Young, Dawson Downing, and quarterback Brady Cook — all averaged at least 4.9 YPC. While they didn’t have a 100-yard rusher, they still gained 195 combined yards on the ground. Cook threw 238 yards and a touchdown to Keke Chism.

Mizzou was mostly doomed by a turnover on downs in the third quarter and then a fumble on the ensuing drive. They were forced to punt on that very next drive as well. Army, meanwhile, scored back-to-back touchdowns at the start of the third and then after that turnover on downs.

But Mizzou did turn around and score a touchdown with 1:11 to play. Army commanded an eight-play, 51-yard drive in the final 1:11 though and won with a field goal at the horn.

The loss means Mizzou finishes the year at 6-7.