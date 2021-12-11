Dan Lanning is getting a shot as a head coach. The Oregon Ducks will be hiring the accomplished Georgia Bulldogs defensive coordinator as their next head coach. The career move for Lanning was first reported Friday by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution by Chip Towers.

Georgia’s Dan Lanning finally gets offer he can’t refuse https://t.co/2ZksNlgj8o — Chip Towers AJC (@ctowersajc) December 10, 2021

Lanning will bring plenty of defensive prowess to the Ducks (whether it’s academic prowess is yet to be seen). The Dawgs have ranked as the top-scoring defense in the country in each of the last true two full seasons. Their YPP allowed figure typically ranked near the top in his short tenure.

And obviously, the Dawgs defense has been very well-coached under Lanning too. If you’re an Oregon fan and have seen what the players on Georgia’s defense has become, then you have to be enthused about the possibilities with so many young studs — Noah Sewell and Justin Flowe, among others — on the defense already.

In all, I think Oregon just made a great hire. They need to keep up with what will probably be a West Coast Powerhouse in USC on the recruiting trail. So... you might as well hire the top recruiter in the country and a guy who’s brought in so much talent. Mario Cristobal proved you can recruit at an elite level in Eugene, Oregon, and I think Dan Lanning will keep that trend going too.

Lanning will be joining Oregon after the CFP, per Towers.