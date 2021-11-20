The Ole Miss Rebels are two wins away from a 10-win season. Such an accomplishment has only happened twice in the 21st century, coming in 2003 with Eli Manning at the helm and then in 2015 when they were as high as third in the nation. Matt Corral, Snoop Conner, and the dynamite Rebel offense will take the field on Saturday night against the lowly Vanderbilt Commodores. Vandy is 0-6 in conference play and is spiraling towards a 10-loss season. Oh, the contrasts!

How to watch Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Watch Online: ESPN App

Betting Odds

(via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Ole Miss -35.5 | Vanderbilt +35.5

Total: 65.5

Look... I probably don’t need to waste your time with this one. You know the deal here. Ole Miss is a huge favorite in this game for pretty obvious reasons. The Rebel offense has been outstanding all season and I would be hard-pressed to think they won’t again be on Saturday. Vandy will probably find themselves overwhelmed as they have unfortunately often done this year.

The Rebs are likely to coast into the Egg Bowl on the precipice of a 10-win regular season. Should they do that? Well, then they’ll have a shot to get to 11 wins for the first time ever.