The Texas A&M Aggies were pretty much in must-win mode on Saturday. The Aggies traveled to Oxford to face the Ole Miss Rebels and were hanging by a thread in the SEC West race. A win would assure them of staying pace with the Alabama Crimson Tide, who they of course defeated earlier in the year. Alas, Ole Miss came away with the win, and the Aggies’ road to Atlanta just got tougher.

The 29-19 win for the Rebels over the Aggies means that A&M is now two games back of Alabama in the West. They now must hope Alabama loses to both the Arkansas Razorbacks and rival Auburn Tigers to end the season, all while staying unbeaten themselves. It’s a significantly tougher scenario than just hoping for one slip-up from ‘Bama. Now, in order to punch their ticket to Atlanta, they need a whole lot of help to get there.

Matt Corral was pretty outstanding on Saturday night. The highly-touted Ole Miss quarterback went 24-for-37 with 247 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown pass went to Dontario Drummond, who led the game in receptions with six.

The usually suspect Ole Miss defense had a pretty decent day at the office. They gave up less than 400 total yards and a YPP of 5.4. Their 5.4 YPP is the second-lowest mark they’ve allowed in SEC play this season. It also marks the second time in SEC play this year they’ve given up less than 400 total yards. Both the previous occasions took place in their matchup with the LSU Tigers earlier this season.

By contrast, the Aggies had one of their worst performances of the season. After giving up 4.5, 3.2, and 3.2 YPP the last three games, they too allowed 5.4 YPP to Ole Miss. That mark is one of their higher marks of the season, as they’ve been a pretty strong defensive unit all season long. They also allowed over 500 yards for the second time this season. Turnovers cost them as well, as they committed two of them off interceptions by Zach Calzada. their two turnovers are the most they’ve committed since their opener against Kent State, in which they committed five of them.

Texas A&M can only hope for good things now. They will likely win over Prairie View A&M next week before their matchup with LSU to end the year. Ole Miss, meanwhile, will continue their push towards a 10-win season next week against the Vanderbilt Commodores.