Georgia football: Dawgs upend Tennessee in Knoxville

The Georgia Bulldogs are still unbeaten.

The Dawgs handed another loss to the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday. 2016 this was not, as Georgia has now won five in a row over the rival Vols.

To be fair, Tennessee gave Georgia some chase early on. The game was tied up at 10 at one point as Hendon Hooker and the Vols were active. But Georgia’s historically good defense clamped up and applied more pressure on the adversary. This ultimately spun things in their favor, as the offense did its job and planted Tennessee in the dirt.

Georgia’s 41-17 win over Tennessee meant that the Dawgs not only won their fifth in a row against them but also that they’ve scored 40 points or more in four of the last five victories. It’s also the fifth straight win over Tennessee of 20+ points (24). It’s a far cry from the hotly-contested matchups from 2011-2016, where no game was decided by more than eight.

James Cook starred in this one. The Dawgs running back ran for two scores and caught another score from Stetson Bennett, his only passing TD of the game.

The Dawgs are two victories away from an unbeaten regular season. They of course will represent the SEC East in the SEC Championship Game. They’re all wrapped up with SEC play now, so we’ll see how they fare in their final tuneups before facing the SEC West winner. Which, after tonight, is likely to be the Alabama Crimson Tide. So a 1-vs.-2 matchup is expected to go down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.