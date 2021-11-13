So... that was a thing that happened.

The Florida Gators let up 52 points to Samford in a 70-52 win. No, not in basketball, but in football.

The Gators were on the wrong end of a couple of program records. The 52 points scored by Samford are the most by an FCS team against the Gators since the split back in the late-1970s. Additionally, the 42 points that Samford dropped are the most that any team, FBS or FCS, has dropped on Florida in a single half of play.

This is the most points that Florida has allowed in a game against an FCS opponent since the FBS/FCS split in 1978. pic.twitter.com/YlQsQl68sZ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 13, 2021

The 42 points scored by Samford today is the most points EVER allowed by Florida in a half. pic.twitter.com/3CdDCK0nb0 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 13, 2021

It’s immensely hard to take any positives away from this game. But in fairness, Emory Jones helped to set a positive mark. He threw six touchdown passes today, and so did Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers. This is the first time since 2007 that two quarterbacks in the SEC have done that on the same day. Those two were Andre’ Woodson of Kentucky and Erik Ainge of Tennessee.

Emory Jones and Will Rogers each had 6 pass TD today, marking the 2nd time in SEC history that multiple players had 6 pass TD on the same day.



On Nov. 24, 2007, Erik Ainge and Andre' Woodson each had 6+ pass TD in a game against each other. pic.twitter.com/8vt65m68ek — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 13, 2021

Plain and simple, this was embarrassing. Even with the victory, Florida let Samford walk into The Swamp and let them drop 50+ on them. There’s really not much of a positive takeaway from that.

The Gators will hope to avoid further spiral next week when they play Mizzou.