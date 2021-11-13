 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Florida football: Gators avoid loss, not embarrassment in 70-52 win vs. Samford

Yikes, man.

By Christopher Novak
Samford v Florida Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

So... that was a thing that happened.

The Florida Gators let up 52 points to Samford in a 70-52 win. No, not in basketball, but in football.

The Gators were on the wrong end of a couple of program records. The 52 points scored by Samford are the most by an FCS team against the Gators since the split back in the late-1970s. Additionally, the 42 points that Samford dropped are the most that any team, FBS or FCS, has dropped on Florida in a single half of play.

It’s immensely hard to take any positives away from this game. But in fairness, Emory Jones helped to set a positive mark. He threw six touchdown passes today, and so did Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers. This is the first time since 2007 that two quarterbacks in the SEC have done that on the same day. Those two were Andre’ Woodson of Kentucky and Erik Ainge of Tennessee.

Plain and simple, this was embarrassing. Even with the victory, Florida let Samford walk into The Swamp and let them drop 50+ on them. There’s really not much of a positive takeaway from that.

The Gators will hope to avoid further spiral next week when they play Mizzou.

More From Team Speed Kills

Loading comments...