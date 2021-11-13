Alabama football: Bryce Young sets record in rout of New Mexico State

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young entered the record books on Saturday. The Tide QB became the first signal-caller to complete his first 13 passes in a game, as ‘Bama rolled to a 59-3 win over New Mexico State.

Bryce Young becomes the first player in Alabama history to complete his first 13 passes in a game. pic.twitter.com/wgWyHZaxci — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 13, 2021

Young missed on just two passes all day, going 21-for-23 throwing the football. He tossed five touchdown passes, three going to Jameson Williams. The other two went to Cameron Latu and Jahleel Billingsley on a day where 13 different receivers caught passes from four different QBs.

Williams led with 158 receiving yards on six receptions. John Metchie III matched that reception total but had 48 receiving yards.

Brian Robinson Jr. led in rushing yards with 99 on nine carries. Trey Sanders had 66 on 12 carries. Seven different players were credited with rushing the football, as ‘Bama ran for 247 yards on the day.

Not too much to add on this one. ‘Bama got out of here without anything disastrous happening, and now they pivot to the rest of their slate. A home game with 25th-ranked Arkansas looms for them next week.