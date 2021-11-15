Kentucky takes down Vanderbilt

The Kentucky Wildcats got back in the win column Saturday with a 34-17 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville.

Kentucky scored touchdowns on each of their first three drives, plus Jalen Geiger took an interception to the end zone and the Wildcats added on a field goal to go up 31-3 going into the half.

Will Levis finished with 177 passing yards and two touchdowns, as the Wildcats really didn’t need to throw the ball all that much. Levis attempted just 22 passes, completing 14 of them. Chris Rodriguez had a good day on the ground, rushing 16 times for 114 yards and finding the end zone once.

Ken Seals went just 12-17 for 87 passing yards for Vanderbilt, and he threw a pick six. Mike Wright came in in relief of Seals late in the game and threw two touchdowns.

Kentucky improves to 7-3 and will host New Mexico State next week, while Vanderbilt falls to 2-8 and will head to Oxford next week to face Ole Miss.