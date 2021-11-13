Mississippi State defeats Auburn behind historic comeback

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-4, 4-3) clinched bowl eligibility in a big way Saturday, when they pulled off a historic 43-34 come from behind victory against the Auburn Tigers.

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers had a school record six passing touchdowns, completing 44-55 passes and 415 passing yards, as he willed the Bulldogs back from a deficit that was as many as 25 points.

The first half was mostly all Auburn, as the Tigers found the end zone on their first four drives of the game as Tank Bigsby scored a five yard rushing touchdown, then Jett Johnson broke off a 56 yard touchdown on a Jet Sweep, then Bo Nix got involved, throwing passing touchdowns to Luke Deal and Kobe Hudson.

Near the end of the half, though, Mississippi State finally broke through. Will Rogers led the team downfield, ending in a four yard touchdown toss to Makai Polk to cut Auburn’s lead to 28-10 going into the break.

The second half saw everything flip. as Rogers threw touchdowns to Jamaire Calvin, Dillion Johnson, Polk again, and Calvin again. By the end of this barrage, the Bulldogs had taken a 43-28 lead, scoring 40 unanswered points and erasing a 25 point deficit. Bigsby would find the end zone again for Auburn to pull them to 43-34, but that was as close as the Tigers would get, as they were outscored 33-6 in the second half.

Bo Nix finished with 377 passing yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers in the losing effort. Auburn will face South Carolina next week while Mississippi State will face Tennessee State.