Florida hosts Samford Saturday

The Florida Gators (4-5, 2-5) return to action Saturday against the Samford Bulldogs (4-5, 3-4 SoCon), and will look to snap a three-game losing streak.

How to watch

Time: Noon ET

Streaming: This game is only available on SEC Network Plus, which you can find on ESPN+

Things have taken a dire turn for the Florida Gators this season. Just a month ago, Florida were 4-2 with a handful of winnable games coming up and a nine or ten win season looking like a real possibility. Florida followed up with losses to LSU, Georgia, and South Carolina, the last of which caused Dan Mullen to cut ties with defensive coordinator Todd Grantham in an effort to save himself.

To say Saturday’s game in a must-win for Florida is an understatement. It’s impossible to see Dan Mullen surviving a loss to Samford. Interim defensive coordinator Christian Robinson will also have his work cut out for him, as Samford has averaged 36.7 points per game this season. Obviously, Florida is by far the best team they’ve played, but the Gators must tread lightly.