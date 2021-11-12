Alabama hosts New Mexico State Saturday

The #2 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1, 5-1) return to action on Saturday as they welcome the New Mexico State Aggies (1-8) to Tuscaloosa.

How to watch or stream

Time: 11 a.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

Streaming: WatchESPN

Line: Alabama -51.5

Total: 67.5

We’ve reached the portion of the season where SEC teams play one random nonconference game in the middle of SEC play.

This game comes at an ideal time for Alabama, as they have plenty of things that stuck out in last week’s 20-14 win over LSU that the Tide would like to tighten up before the final games of the regular season and especially the postseason.

Alabama rushed for just six yards against the Tigers, which is almost certainly an all-time low for a Nick Saban Alabama team.

New Mexico State has been one of the nation’s worst defensive teams this season, allowing 460 yards per game and 175 rushing yards per game. It should be a good opportunity for Alabama to reestablish the run.

Aside from that, it’s hard to find too much to talk about with this game. New Mexico State is just 1-8, with the one win coming two months ago against South Carolina State.