SEC Softball Update: April 6

As April has begun, let’s check in here and see how the conference is faring!
SEC Baseball Standings (through 4/5)
|Team
|Wins
|Losses
|Conf Wins
|Conf Losses
|RS
|RA
|Diff
|Team
|Wins
|Losses
|Conf Wins
|Conf Losses
|RS
|RA
|Diff
|Tennessee
|28
|1
|9
|0
|293
|61
|232
|Vanderbilt
|21
|7
|4
|5
|199
|86
|113
|LSU
|20
|9
|4
|5
|248
|128
|120
|Auburn
|20
|9
|5
|4
|226
|136
|90
|Ole Miss
|19
|9
|4
|5
|237
|123
|114
|Arkansas
|22
|5
|7
|2
|194
|92
|102
|Florida
|19
|10
|3
|6
|198
|130
|68
|Mississippi State
|18
|12
|4
|5
|223
|156
|67
|Kentucky
|18
|11
|3
|6
|221
|169
|52
|Georgia
|22
|7
|6
|3
|209
|147
|62
|Mizzou
|17
|8
|3
|6
|191
|129
|62
|Alabama
|18
|12
|4
|5
|166
|128
|38
|Texas A&M
|17
|11
|4
|5
|175
|150
|25
|South Carolina
|13
|14
|3
|6
|152
|157
|-5
Observations!
- Alabama is sitting comfortably up at the top of the SEC standings. But the Crimson Tide are not the only 30-game winners in the conference right now. Florida is sitting at 30-6 while Georgia is at 31-7 on the year. These three have been among the best all season. You can include Auburn in that discussion as well, as the 29-6 Tigers have had an extremely strong campaign. This quartet represents the top of the leaderboard in run differential.
- Florida owns the highest run differential in the conference with a +157 mark. There are eight teams with run differentials over 100. None of the squads have a negative run differential, as the worst — Mizzou — stands at 32.
- Three teams have still yet to break the 100 runs allowed mark and, surprise, surprise: They’re three of the teams we’ve already mentioned. The Gators, Tigers, and Tide have all had outstanding pitching and run-prevention this year.
- Ole Miss has quietly pieced together a really good season so far. They’re 28-9 on the season and while their 4-5 conference record isn’t great, it’s not outlandishly bad either. The Rebels have plenty of time to make up some ground on that as they hover near the 30-win plateau.
- Arkansas, Kentucky, and Tennessee all have reached 25 wins on the season. They also are all over the .500 mark in conference play, but not separated by too many games. Both the Hogs and WIldcats are 6-3 while Tennessee is up to 7-4. This will surely make quite the race, especially since conference-leading Alabama is at just 8-4.
- Texas A&M’s 23-12 record is offset by that brutal 2-7 start in league play. They are a really good squad, posting a run differential of +114 on the season. So what’s been the problem in conference play? Well, they do have an 0-4 mark in one-run games. A brutal stretch of bad luck in that regard will put any team down. The Ags will just have to hope their luck evens out.
Loading comments...