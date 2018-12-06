The SEC’s winners of the 2018 College Football Awards

We’ll just play it like this.

The 2018 College Football Awards have been handed out. Here are the winners of the awards who came from your favorite conference.

TUA TAGOVAILOA — MAXWELL, WALTER CAMP AWARD

The sensational Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback didn’t win the Davey O’Brien Award for Best QB, but did take home the Maxwell and Walter Camp Awards for Player of the Year. Tua Tagovailoa had an unreal season under center for the Tide and was instrumental in their success, and certainly was deserving of the honor.

JERRY JEUDY — BILETNIKOFF AWARD

Jerry Jeudy of the Alabama Crimson Tide was another offensive standout, and for his efforts, he was recognized as the best wide receiver in the country. Jeudy won the Biletnikoff Award, joining Amari Cooper as the only Tide wideouts to ever win the honor. Jeudy’s 12 receiving touchdowns led the SEC and was among the tops in the nation among Power 5 receivers.

QUINNEN WILLIAMS — OUTLAND TROPHY

Quinnen Williams probably made himself a lot of money this season. Williams also did a damn good job on the line, and won the Outland Trophy, recognizing the best interior lineman in the nation. Williams had eight sacks, 18 TFL and 66 total tackles this season, a dominant season to be sure.

JOSH ALLEN — BEDNARIK AWARD, NAGURSKI TROPHY

Josh Allen is your Defensive Player of the Year, no matter what trophy you want to give him. He won the Bednarik Award and the Nagurski Trophy, cleaning up after a phenomenal season with the Kentucky Wildcats. He had 14 sacks, 18.5 TFL and 84 total tackles, five forced fumbles and four passes defended. Allen was a monster this season and nobody else on defense quite compared.

DEVIN WHITE — BUTKUS AWARD

There was no better linebacker in the nation than Devin White, as the LSU Tigers star was picked as the Butkus Award recipient. Amazingly, no LSU linebacker had ever won the Butkus Award before, so White was able to get his deserved recognition and gives LSU a first in the process. White was integral on another stout LSU defense and was most certainly deserving of this award.

DEANDRE BAKER — JIM THORPE AWARD

Deandre Baker of the Georgia Bulldogs fit the bill of a shutdown corner this season. And it is for that reason that he won the Thorpe Award, given out to the best DB in the nation. Baker was an intimidating presence on a Georgia defense that was great once again this season.

BRADEN MANN — RAY GUY AWARD

The Ray Guy Award is staying in Texas. However, instead of Austin, the award now resides in College Station. SEC Special Teams Player of the Year Braden Mann of the Texas A&M Aggies is the 2018 Ray Guy Award winner. Mann was outstanding this season, picking up an average of 51.3 yards per punt, which was MORE than good enough to get the award. He cleaned up this year, winning the Ray Guy Award, the SEC Special Teams Player of the Year Award, and was named a First Team All-American and First-Team All-SEC selection, too.

MIKE LOCKSLEY — BROYLES AWARD

While he’s now headed to the Maryland Terrapins, Mike Locksley won the Broyles Award as Alabama’s offensive coordinator. The Broyles Award, of course, is handed out to the best assistant coach in the nation, so it’s high praise for Locksley who did outstanding work this season scheming up an incredible offense in Tuscaloosa.