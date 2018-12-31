Texas A&M rolls over NC State in Gator Bowl

Bowl game drought no more. The Texas A&M Aggies capped off Year 1 of the Jimbo Fisher era with a rout of the N.C. State Wolfpack. The Aggies bulldozed the Wolfpack 52-13 to get their ninth win of the season and end a 3-game losing streak in bowls.

Playing the leading role for A&M was no doubt running back Trayveon Williams. Williams rushed for an absurd 236 yards, which broke a longstanding record held by the great Floyd Little. Little ran for 216 yards all the way back in 1966, so after 52 years, we have a new Gator Bowl record holder.

He also tied the record for most rushing touchdowns in a single Gator Bowl with three, a record shared by six other players. The last one to hit three was Lee Suggs of the Virginia Tech Hokies, who did so on New Year’s Day 2001.

It was Kellen Mond who first got the Aggies on the board with a run of his own. Mond scampered for 62 yards on the game’s first score of the night. N.C. State answered back with a field goal and then a touchdown pass from Ryan Finley to C.J. Riley. Another field goal gave N.C. State a 13-7 lead in the 2nd quarter.

Then the Aggies were off and running, as they went on to score 38 unanswered points. Williams and Kendrick Rogers helped lead the offense in the scoring department along with kicker Seth Small. Tyrel Dodson also got in on the fun with a 78-yard pick six early in the 3rd quarter.Needless to say, it was a dang romp.

The game was capped off by Cullen Gillaspia, a walk-on who was designated as The 12th Man, an honor and distinction that the Aggies have had going for a very long time. Gillaspia scored a touchdown on his final possession in what was an absolutely awesome moment.

The Aggies definitely have lots of promise going into 2019 with a highly touted recruiting class coming to College Station and perhaps more. Trayveon Williams has the option to stay and if he does, the Ags could definitely be seen as a possible threat to make the New Year’s Six, if things go their way. For now, Aggie fans can celebrate this win and the end of their bowl game drought.