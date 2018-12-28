HOW TO WATCH

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch Online: WatchESPN

The Auburn Tigers have an opportunity ahead of them to end what’s been a zany year on The Plains on a high note. The 7-5 Tigers will be facing off with the Big Ten’s Purdue Boilermakers on Friday in the 2018 Music City Bowl.

The Boilermakers went 6-6 this year and rank 37th in S&P+. Their offense ranks as one of the best in the nation in S&P+, sitting 16th, quite the accomplishment for Jeff Brohm’s squad. David Blough comes into this game with 25 touchdown passes to just eight interceptions, having thrown for over 3,500 yards.

The star of the show, of course, is wide receiver Rondale Moore. The standout freshman put up ridiculous numbers, catching 103 passes for 1,164 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown to get him up to 13 on the season. Auburn’s secondary has their work cut out for them when they face off with Moore to say the very least.

The Boilermakers’ defense was certainly their low point this season. The unit ranks 82nd in the country in S&P+ and allowed 27.2 points per game. They gave up most of their yards through the air as they let up 280.8 passing yards per game this season. They also omitted 4.4 yards per carry and roughly 6.0 yards per play, which ain’t too great. Markus Bailey racked up 104 total tackles this season and 6.5 sacks so it’s easy to say that he’s probably their best defensive player. He’ll be someone that Jarrett Stidham will have to account for.

The question going into this game is simply, “Which Auburn are we going to see?” Will we get the Tigers who eat the Texas A&M Aggies or will the ones who got blown off the field by the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide show up? Auburn has been very topsy-turvy this season which has obviously led to their inconsistencies and troubles this season.

Rondale Moore will likely be the best player on the field on Friday and if he gets going, Auburn’s sputtering offense might have trouble keeping up with Purdue and their more robust unit. We’ll see what goes down, but Auburn might not present a great opportunity for the SEC to get a bowl win.