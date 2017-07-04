Mizzou got good news on the 4th of July, as class of 2018 wide receiver Danny Gray announced his commitment to the Tigers on Twitter.

Gray, an attendee of James Madison High School in Dallas, Texas, is the fourth commit for Mizzou’s 2018 class. Barry Odom’s group now includes the likes of Gray, James Foster (3* dual-threat QB, Montgomery, AL), Jalen Knox (3* athlete, Arlington, TX) and Tyrone Collins (3* CB, Braden, FL). The group has yet to dig out of last place in the SEC’s 2018 recruiting rankings and still finds themselves in the Top 100 (93rd overall) but there still remains time to improve that.

The 6-foot-1, 174-pound wide receiver is listed 74th overall in the state of Texas and 92nd overall among his positions. Gray ranks 535th in America among all recruits to this point in time. He was offered just three days ago by Mizzou and had standing overs from Bowling Green, Kansas, North Texas, FAU and Tulane among a few others.