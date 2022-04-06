SEC Baseball Update: April 6

As April has begun, let’s check in on the baseball side of things and see how the SEC is faring!
SEC Baseball Standings (through 4/5)
|Team
|Wins
|Losses
|Conf Wins
|Conf Losses
|RS
|RA
|Diff
|Team
|Wins
|Losses
|Conf Wins
|Conf Losses
|RS
|RA
|Diff
|Tennessee
|28
|1
|9
|0
|293
|61
|232
|Vanderbilt
|21
|7
|4
|5
|199
|86
|113
|LSU
|20
|9
|4
|5
|248
|128
|120
|Auburn
|20
|9
|5
|4
|226
|136
|90
|Ole Miss
|19
|9
|4
|5
|237
|123
|114
|Arkansas
|22
|5
|7
|2
|194
|92
|102
|Florida
|19
|10
|3
|6
|198
|130
|68
|Mississippi State
|18
|12
|4
|5
|223
|156
|67
|Kentucky
|18
|11
|3
|6
|221
|169
|52
|Georgia
|22
|7
|6
|3
|209
|147
|62
|Mizzou
|17
|8
|3
|6
|191
|129
|62
|Alabama
|18
|12
|4
|5
|166
|128
|38
|Texas A&M
|17
|11
|4
|5
|175
|150
|25
|South Carolina
|13
|14
|3
|6
|152
|157
|-5
Observations!
- Tennessee has been outstanding for quite a while now and their first-place showing so far tells us that. Not only have scored the Vols scored the most runs, but they’ve also allowed the fewest too. Their whopping run differential of +230 is downright intimidating to look at. So is their 28-1 record and 9-0 conference record. Right now, it’s not hard to argue who the best team in the country is if you’re not arguing against Tennessee. Otherwise, have fun with that.
- Arkansas has been very rock solid this year. They have the second-highest amount of conference wins (7) and the second-fewest amount of losses (2). They haven’t gotten over 200 runs scored this year, but their 194 is pretty damn close. They were picked by many to finish first in the SEC West this year, and they do hold an edge in that regard right now. But their offense will have to get better. The same can be said of Vanderbilt, as while they’ve allowed just 86 runs on the season, they’ve racked up just 199 runs.
- Ole Miss is playing up to par this year. While they have a 4-5 mark in SEC play, their offense has been great. Their 237 runs are the third-highest in the SEC, trailing only Tennessee and LSU. Pitching-wise, it could be better, but they can’t complain about their +114 run differential and with how the offense is going. This is still a very dangerous team in my opinion and has a shot to make plenty of noise.
- LSU was one of four teams in the SEC West to receive a first-place vote in the SEC coaches poll. They’ve shown exactly why many were right to praise them. Their 4-5 record against the SEC might be an issue to some. However, they’re still one of the best teams in this conference.
- A team that’s caught fire of late is Auburn. The Tigers have won six of their last nine games since dropping a set to Ole Miss. They’ve taken road series against both Texas A&M and LSU. Their run production has been great, plating across 226 runs so far this year. It will be intriguing to see how they keep on here, as a big series awaits versus Vanderbilt.
- Georgia has been a team to reckon with this season. They’re behind Tennessee in the SEC East of course, but the Dawgs have piled up a 22-7 record with a 6-3 mark against the SEC. In addition, they’ve gone 17-2 in home matchups this season, protecting their home field in Athens very well.
