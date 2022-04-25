 clock menu more-arrow no yes

SEC Baseball Update: April 25

The season’s winding down, so where are we at? Let’s pick up the pieces.

By Christopher Novak
April is nearly through! The team at the top here has not changed, unsurprisingly.

SEC Baseball Standings (through 4/24)

Team Wins Losses Conf Wins Conf Losses RS RA Diff
Tennessee 37 3 17 1 376 96 280
Arkansas 31 9 12 6 302 142 160
Vanderbilt 28 11 9 9 280 129 151
LSU 27 12 10 8 317 170 147
Auburn 29 12 11 7 303 196 107
Ole Miss 22 17 6 12 308 207 101
Mississippi State 24 17 8 10 304 218 86
Texas A&M 25 14 10 8 273 198 75
Florida 23 17 6 12 258 196 62
Mizzou 22 15 5 13 267 206 61
Georgia 28 12 11 7 277 237 40
Alabama 24 17 9 9 228 188 40
Kentucky 22 18 6 12 277 239 38
South Carolina 19 20 6 12 223 221 2
  • Tennessee has maintained its dominance as the top team in the conference and the nation at large. The Vols still haven’t allowed their 100th run this season and it’s April 25! They swept Florida over the weekend and sent the rival Gators further down the chute. They will be #1 with a bullet everywhere until proven otherwise.
  • After a 3-2 week this past week, Arkansas dropped from 4th to 5th in the new D1Baseball rankings. But make no mistake, this is still a very dangerous team. This club still has the second-best run differential in the conference as the standings table will indicate. That is typically indicative of success, and the 31-9 Razorbacks have achieved that.
  • Auburn is STILL catching fire. They had a 5-0 week and their hot run dates back even further. Since dropping the first series of the year to Ole Miss, Auburn has gone 15-6. This includes four SEC series victories over Texas A&M, LSU, Vanderbilt, and a sweep of South Carolina this past weekend. The Tigers are rising up the rankings and should be getting your attention right now, as should Sonny DiChiara, who leads the SEC in batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage.

