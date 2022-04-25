SEC Baseball Update: April 25

April is nearly through! The team at the top here has not changed, unsurprisingly.
SEC Baseball Standings (through 4/24)
|Team
|Wins
|Losses
|Conf Wins
|Conf Losses
|RS
|RA
|Diff
|Team
|Wins
|Losses
|Conf Wins
|Conf Losses
|RS
|RA
|Diff
|Tennessee
|37
|3
|17
|1
|376
|96
|280
|Arkansas
|31
|9
|12
|6
|302
|142
|160
|Vanderbilt
|28
|11
|9
|9
|280
|129
|151
|LSU
|27
|12
|10
|8
|317
|170
|147
|Auburn
|29
|12
|11
|7
|303
|196
|107
|Ole Miss
|22
|17
|6
|12
|308
|207
|101
|Mississippi State
|24
|17
|8
|10
|304
|218
|86
|Texas A&M
|25
|14
|10
|8
|273
|198
|75
|Florida
|23
|17
|6
|12
|258
|196
|62
|Mizzou
|22
|15
|5
|13
|267
|206
|61
|Georgia
|28
|12
|11
|7
|277
|237
|40
|Alabama
|24
|17
|9
|9
|228
|188
|40
|Kentucky
|22
|18
|6
|12
|277
|239
|38
|South Carolina
|19
|20
|6
|12
|223
|221
|2
- Tennessee has maintained its dominance as the top team in the conference and the nation at large. The Vols still haven’t allowed their 100th run this season and it’s April 25! They swept Florida over the weekend and sent the rival Gators further down the chute. They will be #1 with a bullet everywhere until proven otherwise.
- After a 3-2 week this past week, Arkansas dropped from 4th to 5th in the new D1Baseball rankings. But make no mistake, this is still a very dangerous team. This club still has the second-best run differential in the conference as the standings table will indicate. That is typically indicative of success, and the 31-9 Razorbacks have achieved that.
- Auburn is STILL catching fire. They had a 5-0 week and their hot run dates back even further. Since dropping the first series of the year to Ole Miss, Auburn has gone 15-6. This includes four SEC series victories over Texas A&M, LSU, Vanderbilt, and a sweep of South Carolina this past weekend. The Tigers are rising up the rankings and should be getting your attention right now, as should Sonny DiChiara, who leads the SEC in batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage.
