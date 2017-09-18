The New York Giants are currently facing the Detroit Lions in Week 2’s edition of Monday Night Football. Why is that relevant to SB Nation’s resident SEC football site? Well, here’s how.

You likely remember Evan Engram. The former Ole Miss Rebels star landed on the New York Giants this offseason after being picked in the first round of the NFL Draft. Engram, supremely talented, landed on a receiving corp featuring old friend Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard and Brandon Marshall.

It took a week, but Engram got on the board with the very first TD of his NFL career. Watch along!

Not only was this the first TD of Engram’s NFL career. It was also the very first TD that the Giants scored all season. They were shut out of the end zone in last week’s matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. So, a lot of significance here, to be sure.

Congrats to Engram! May many more TDs come his way.

(h/t ESPN)