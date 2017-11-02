4 former SEC standouts win World Series with Astros

The Houston Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday to win their first championship in franchise history.

Three former Southeastern Conference standouts helped Houston win its title: Arkansas’ Dallas Keuchel (pitcher) and LSU’s Alex Bregman (second baseman) and Will Harris (pitcher). Vanderbilt’s Tony Kemp (second baseman) was on the Astros’ 40-man roster, but was not on the active roster for the Series.

With the victory Houston, who was established in 1962, ends the second longest drought in MLB history for a team never to win a World Series. The Texas Rangers hold the mark at 57 years while the Cleveland Indians are the team with the longest drought between championships at 69 years, dating back to their 4-2 Series win over the Boston Braves in 1948.