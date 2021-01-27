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Wednesday’s SEC Basketball Schedule: Times, TV channel, watch online
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Tuesday’s SEC Basketball Schedule: Times, TV channel, watch online
The three ranked teams in the conference are in action.
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‘Bama, Mizzou, Tennessee featured in this week’s AP Top 25
The Tide have been rolling, and have been rewarded for that as well.
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Wednesday’s SEC Basketball Schedule: Times, TV channel, watch online
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Tuesday’s SEC Basketball Schedule: Times, TV channel, watch online
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Tuesday’s SEC Basketball Schedule: Times, TV schedule, watch online, odds
Three games are on the docket this evening.
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The Rebels fended off a late rally by the Hoosiers to finish on a high note.
We're building great things, and we need your talent.
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The Wolfpack nearly nicked them, but the Wildcats hung on and won.
Alabama bests Notre Dame in ‘Rose Bowl’
The Tide may not have covered, but a win is a win as they say.
Kentucky faces off with NC State in Gator Bowl
The Wildcats will face a feisty Wolfpack squad.
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The Rebels take on a a capable Hoosiers squad.
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This one could turn out to be a rock fight.
Georgia faces off with Cincy in the Peach Bowl
The Dawgs look to finish out on a high note against a damn good Cincy team.
Mississippi State vs. Tulsa, 2020 Armed Forces Bowl: Time, TV channel, watch online
Yes, I suppose that this is a thing that’s happening.
Shorthanded Gators face OU in Cotton Bowl
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Auburn to hire Boise State’s Bryan Harsin
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South Carolina Gamecocks withdraw from Gasparilla Bowl
The Gamecocks will not be bowling after all this season.
‘Bama to face Notre Dame in the 2021 ‘Rose Bowl’
It’s The Rose Bowl...but not live from the Rose Bowl. Because that’s just how the world works right now.
Alabama outlasts Florida in SEC Championship shootout
A barnburner ends with the Tide on top.
Georgia thumps Mizzou, 49-14
The Dawgs broke a tie late in the first half and then never looked back once.
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The rivalry continues.
Alabama vs. Arkansas 2020: Time, TV channel, watch online, preview
This will likely be one-sided.
LSU vs. Florida 2020: Time, TV channel, watch online, odds
The Gators take on the Tigers at night in Gainesville.
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The Dawgs head to CoMO to face the Tigers.
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